VIDEO: 8 individuals assault, rob man in attack from behind on downtown Cincinnati sidewalk

CINCINNATI — Security cameras captured the moment a group of eight individuals, including teens, assaulted and robbed a person in downtown Cincinnati.

The assault happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Walnut and E 6th streets. It was caught on two separate security cameras.

In the videos provided to WCPO 9, a person walking down the street is jumped from behind by a group of people. The group kicks him to the ground and steals some of his belongings before they run off. Though the victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, they only suffered minor injuries, according to a police incident report.

Watch the assault captured on camera:

Downtown Cincinnati assault/robbery

CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said two people — 18-year-old Jadin Shaw and a 14-year-old boy — have been arrested for the assault. Both are charged with robbery, according to the incident report.

"This incident is very disturbing to watch," Cunningham said. "It is not OK to do what this group of individuals did to this victim. Two individuals have been arrested and must be held accountable for their actions."

Cunningham asked parents and guardians of children and teens that frequent downtown to have a conversation with them explaining that this behavior is "vicious, completely unacceptable and harmful to our communities."

"We must know where our children are and who they associate themselves with," Cunningham said.

Cunningham also asked for the public's help going forward.

Here's how Cunningham said others could help:



Call 911 immediately if you witness an offense occur

When possible, without putting yourself in danger, be a good witness

If you have video evidence of such crimes, contact the appropriate CPD District Investigative Unit and make it available to investigators

