Police: Missing Pennsylvania girl suspected to be with Hamilton County convicted sex offender

CINCINNATI — A missing Pennsylvania teen is suspected to be with a 22-year-old sex offender who has previously been found in Hamilton County, Cincinnati police said.

Police said Emily High, 16, has been missing since May 15 from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 90 minutes north of Baltimore. High is white, with sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 90 pounds. Police said she may be wearing a clip-on nose ring, as well.

High is suspected to be with Jaret Wright, who's from Akron. Wright has a tattoo on his hand and he may use the name Jay Sanrose, police said.

Provided by Pennsylvania State Police

A felony warrant is currently on file for Wright after he failed to show up to treatment while on probation.

Previously, Wright pleaded guilty in 2022 to multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, with a College Hill teenager, according to court documents. He's also guilty of one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material.

Court documents show that Wright, who was 20 years old at the time, met the teen he sexually assaulted on Instagram and spent three weeks living under the victim's bed in 2021. The teenager knew Wright was hiding out in her room, but the teen's mother was unaware. It was found that Wright forcefully administered a drug or intoxicant to the teen before assaulting her.

Wright was sentenced to three years probation, and he had to complete drug, alcohol and sex offender treatment, which is what he failed to show up to in October 2022. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Police believe High and Wright could still be in the Chambersburg area, but anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to called Pennsylvania State Police at 1-717-264-5161.

