Officials: Man accused of rape lived under victim's bed for 3 weeks

CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with raping a teenager in College Hill after living under the teen's bed for three weeks, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Jaret Wright, from Akron, met the teenager on Instagram and spent three weeks under the victim's bed. Prosecutors said the teenager knew Wright was hiding out under the bed, but the teen's mother was unaware. It is unclear if Wright was in and out of the home during that time.

According to court documents, Wright faces three counts of rape and one charge related to taking nude photos of the teenager. Court documents state Wright forcefully administered a drug or intoxicant to the teen before the rapes occurred.

Wright is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.