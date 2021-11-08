Police: Man charged with attempting murder after shooting brother

DELHI — A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after the Delhi Police Department said he shot his brother twice.

Wayne "Wes" Ross III was arrested Sunday after police said he shot his 26-year-old brother in the 800 block of Ivyhill Drive around 3:40 p.m. His brother was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where underwent surgery.

Witnesses who called 911 said they heard multiple gunshots and looked outside to see a man lying on the street. One caller said the two were in the same car before the shooting.

"There's a man yelling and screaming, he just shot him three times, told him to get out of the car," one caller said. "He just shot him three times, the guy's laying on the middle of the ground."

Officers said the two brothers were arguing before one shot the other.

"It's a domestic-type situation...it's not a stranger situation, so obviously nobody in the public is in danger at this point as far as I'm aware of," Delhi Assistant Chief Jeff Braun said.

Braun said officers were interviewing Ross after they arrived on scene. He was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Justice Center.

This is the third shooting in Hamilton County in less than 24 hours. Cincinnati Police are investigating shootings in South Fairmount and Northside. Kristopher Teetor, 17, was killed in a shooting outside a gas station on Queen City Ave. Saturday night. One person was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting on Casey Drive.

