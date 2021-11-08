Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyMount Healthy

Actions

Man in critical condition after crash involving Springfield Twp. officer

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Adam Schrand | WCPO
Police lights, file photo
WCPO_Police_Lights_Cruiser_Generic_Light_Car_PD_File__1501585888502_63619334_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 7:40 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 19:40:53-05

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after a crash involving a Springfield Township police officer Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Officer Eric Wetterich was driving his cruiser westbound at the intersection of Compton Road and Clovernook Ave. in Mount Healthy at around 6:10 p.m. when his car collided with a 2003 Buick Regal traveling southbound on Clovernook Ave. toward the intersection.

The Mt. Healthy Fire Department responded to the scene, extricating 51-year-old David Livergood from his car. The Mt. Healthy resident was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Wetterich was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash by request of the Mt. Healthy Police Department. Officials said impairment is not a factor in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the unit at 513-825-1500.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.