Man in critical condition after crash involving Springfield Twp. officer

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — One man is in critical condition after a crash involving a Springfield Township police officer Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Officer Eric Wetterich was driving his cruiser westbound at the intersection of Compton Road and Clovernook Ave. in Mount Healthy at around 6:10 p.m. when his car collided with a 2003 Buick Regal traveling southbound on Clovernook Ave. toward the intersection.

The Mt. Healthy Fire Department responded to the scene, extricating 51-year-old David Livergood from his car. The Mt. Healthy resident was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Wetterich was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash by request of the Mt. Healthy Police Department. Officials said impairment is not a factor in the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the unit at 513-825-1500.