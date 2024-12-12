Police asking for help finding SUV connected with deadly shooting of 18-year-old Withrow High School graduate

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help locating an SUV in connection with a shooting last spring that killed an 18-year-old man hours after he graduated from Withrow High School.

The department released pictures of a silver Ford Escape, with a sunroof and silver rims on Thursday. According to police, the car was seen stopping in the 2300 block of Dana Avenue on May 18.

Officers say several shots were fired from the vehicle. Lamon Wiggins was found at the location suffering from gunshot wounds.

CPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near 2350 Dana Ave. in May.The vehicle pictured was seen stopping at the incident location and an unknown individual fired several shots.The vehicle is believed to be a silver Ford Escape. Please contact CPD Homicide with info. pic.twitter.com/G66mXvJjAu — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 12, 2024

Wiggins was taken to UC Medical Center, where he died.

Police previously told WCPO that there "was some kind of event in the parking lot" involving around 50 kids at the time of the shooting.

A resident who lived near the scene said the shooting woke them up, and they found a bullet hole through the front door of their house, with the bullet lodged into the back wall.

Wiggins graduated from Withrow High School the night before the shooting.

Family, friends and Withrow High School alumni gathered on the high school's football field the day after the incident occurred for a balloon release to remember Wiggins.

CPD said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.