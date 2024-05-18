CPD: 1 dead in shooting near Withrow High School

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a early morning shooting near the grounds of Withrow High School, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Dana avenue and Madison Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a 18-year-old male shot. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati for treatment where he died.

Police told our crew on the scene that there "was some kind of event in the parking lot" at Withrow High School involving "50 kids."

Shots were fired around 3:45 a.m., police said.

Our crew on the scene saw officers putting down multiple evidence markers around the high school and the arrival of the Crime Scene Unit.

Investigators have not yet provided any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.