Police: 3 arrested for April 2024 murder of grandmother shot, killed in West End

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested three men for the murder of Angela McNeil, a 60-year-old grandmother killed in an April 2024 shooting in the West End.

Officers responded to the 500 block of York Street at around 6:30 p.m. April 19 for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot. One of the victims, identified as McNeil, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

We spoke to McNeil's daughter, who said the loss of their mother came less than two weeks after she lost her father to pancreatic cancer.

“I went from sad and grieving over my dad to just downright angry,” Vanessa Jackson said.

Her family and friends continued to push for answers in the weeks and months after McNeil's death, calling on anyone involved to turn themselves in or give police information on what may have happened.

On Jan. 1, CPD's Homicide Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 29-year-old Sergio Fain for McNeil's murder. One week later on Jan. 8, officials also arrested 32-year-old Jermoy Jones and 34-year-old Willie Jones for murder.

Police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.