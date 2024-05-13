'We just want justice'; family grieves mother shot and killed in West End

CINCINNATI — For many, Mother’s Day is about celebrating the women they love. For others, it’s a painful reminder of loss. That’s certainly true this year for the family of Angela McNeil.

McNeil, 61, was killed after a shooting on the 500 block of York Street on April 19. Another person was injured.

“She was a beautiful lady,” said McNeil’s daughter, Vanessa Jackson.

Dozens of McNeil’s friends and family members gathered together Sunday to celebrate her life — and push for justice.

Jackson told WCPO the family has not received any answers regarding her mother’s case. Police have not yet said if they have any suspects.

“We just want justice,” Jackson said. “ just would like you to just turn yourself in.”

Jackson said McNeil had six children and 19 grandchildren.

The loss has been especially challenging for the family. Twelve days before McNeil was killed, Jackson said her father died after battling pancreatic cancer.

“I went from sad and grieving over my dad to just downright angry,” she said.

Family and close friends are struggling to move forward.

“We just have to stick together,” said Shannon Hughes, Jackson’s best friend and McNeil’s honorary daughter. “I know that's what she would want is us to stick together like we do and love each other. But how do you get over this? You don’t.”

WCPO asked Jackson what she would say to her parents now if she could.

“I love you guys,” she said. “I’m going to stay strong because that's what you guys wanted me to do.”

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information contact them at 513-352-3542