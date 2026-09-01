MASON, Ohio — WCPO 9 is hosting a "Let's Talk" community event Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Common Beer Company in downtown Mason, and while residents say Mason has a small-town feel, record-breaking tourism and rapid growth mean there is still a lot to be done.

At our "Let's Talk" event, you'll be able to meet WCPO's Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer, as well as anchor Tanya O'Rourke, reporter Sean DeLancey and meteorologist Cameron Hardin.

WATCH: Here's a preview of our Let's Talk event in Mason

WCPO 9 to host 'Let's Talk' community event Wednesday in downtown Mason

Mason has the feel of a small town, but the numbers tell a different story.

This year's Cincinnati Open welcomed a record-breaking 300,000 visitors following a $260 million expansion on the grounds last year. Combined with Kings Island and other nearby attractions, the Warren County Visitors Bureau says the local tourism industry accounts for billions of dollars in revenue.

Georgia Nagel, who owns Main Street Yarn and Beads, said the schools, bike trails and family feel are what drew her family to Mason in the first place.

"Very welcoming… very family oriented, so it's wonderful for my family. That's why we moved to Mason," Nagel said.

Nagel said it's also great being part of the community as a business owner.

Levi Brown grew up in Mason and works washing windows along Main Street, including Nagel's shop.

"Even though I'm not like a storefront… I still feel like I'm part of the Mason community," Brown said.

"So like you'll go to other places and you don't know what you're gonna get but here in Mason everyone's super nice," Brown said.

But the growth and tourism that bring economic benefits also bring headaches for those who call Mason home.

"The traffic is the worst part about it," Nagel said.

She also said there's "a lot to be done."

We want to hear what else residents think needs to be done or what concerns they may have regarding the area. Stop by the Common Beer Company, located at 126 E. Main St., Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. to share your thoughts.

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