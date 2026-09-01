Man who damaged Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home pleads guilty to federal charges

CINCINNATI — William DeFoor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two federal charges stemming from a January incident at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home.

DeFoor, 26, pleaded guilty to acts of physical violence against person or property in restricted building or grounds and willful injury or depredation of property of the United States. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

According to the statement of facts attached to DeFoor's plea agreement, on Jan. 5, Secret Service agents saw DeFoor running along the front fence of the home at around midnight. DeFoor breached the property line and, with a hammer, attempted to break the driver's side window of a U.S. government unmarked police vehicle blocking the driveway entrance.

WATCH: Man who damaged Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home reaches plea agreement. What's next in the case?

Man who damaged VP JD Vance's Cincinnati home pleads guilty to federal charges

DeFoor then refused to follow Secret Service commands to stop and drop the hammer, using it to break 14 glass panels in three large historic windows across the front of the home, according to the document. During this, he damaged security assets owned by the U.S. government on each window.

As part of the plea agreement, DeFoor must pay roughly $28,000 in restitution. He is also prohibited from going within 350 yards of Vance, Vance's family or their residences. DeFoor is also barred from contacting or attempting to contact Vance or his family members. Federal prosecutors have agreed to drop a third count — assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers — as part of the deal following sentencing.

"The third count was more serious arguably in that it asserted a physical resistance, but I don't think the facts ever bore that out," said DeFoor's attorney, Paul Laufman.

Throughout the case, Laufman has maintained that DeFoor's actions were not politically motivated and rather attributed them to DeFoor's mental health struggles.

"I don't know that it was or wasn't politically motivated. Mr. DeFoor suffers from mental health issues. I don't know that he clearly 100% knew where he was or what he was doing that night," Laufman said.

Federal prosecutors previously alleged DeFoor specifically targeted Vance's home but could not say whether the act was politically motivated.

At the time of his January arrest, DeFoor was undergoing court-ordered mental health treatment tied to unrelated vandalism charges.

In 2023, he was charged with criminal trespass but was ultimately deemed incompetent to stand trial. In 2024, DeFoor was charged with two counts of vandalism for breaking windows in the front of a business; he was also ruled incompetent to stand trial in that case and was ordered to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

DeFoor will be sentenced following a pre-sentence investigation report. Laufman said he expects that process to take several months.

"Acts of violence directed against our political leaders, their families, or property, have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. Our elected leaders, at all levels of government, must be permitted to carry out their duties free from threats, vandalism, and other forms of violence,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Dominick Gerace II, said in a statement. “Perpetrators like DeFoor, who put that freedom at risk, particularly through violent, destructive actions, will, like here, be vigorously prosecuted.”

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