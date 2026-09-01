Police investigating after shots fired inside Winton Woods High School locker room

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday evening inside a Winton Woods High School locker room.

Winton Woods Superintendent Steve Danny and Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape said that shots were fired in the locker room around 6:30 p.m., but no one was injured.

The shots fired caused the high school to be immediately placed in a lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Pape and Danny said that the suspect is still at large. They also did not specify whether they believe it was a student who fired the gunshots or someone else.

At this time, they do not believe there is any public threat, Danny and Pape said.

A parent with Winton Woods High School shared an email with us that was shared with families.

The email detailed possible gunshots at the North Campus Athletic Building and that the school was on lockdown. It also said all students and staff were safe.