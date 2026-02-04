Monopoly is creating a Cincinnati edition. Here's how you can help create it

CINCINNATI — Fountain Square? Findlay Market? Great American Ball Park?

Cincinnati is getting its own customized licensed version of one of the world's most beloved board games, and creators are asking for help from the public.

Hasbro representatives announced the creation of a Cincinnati Monopoly board at a press conference Wednesday at the Cincinnati Museum Center, calling it a "monumental announcement" for the city.

The company said all of the spots on the traditional Monopoly board, from Park Place to Boardwalk, will be replaced by actual locations in Cincinnati — but Hasbro won't make all the decisions on their own.

At the press conference, representatives urged Cincinnatians to send in their suggestions for the board, a "blank canvas" that has not yet been made.

"We want to know from everyone at home," Hasbro representative Sarah Bowman said. "Where do you take the kids on the weekends? Where do you go on date nights? Where did you go to school? What are your favorite sports teams? We want to know it all."

To submit a suggestion, you can send an email to cincinnati@toptrumps.com

And they're not just looking for property ideas. Bowman said the community chest and chance card elements of the game will be customized as well. She said people can also submit inside jokes that only Cincinnatians would understand or negative ideas, such as the worst place to get stuck in traffic in the city.

"I'm just excited Cincinnati was chosen," said Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. "Cincinnati is on the map. The fact that we will now have our own Monopoly is huge."

Representatives said the board will be officially unveiled in October 2026.