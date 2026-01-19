Video shows moment car slams through front of Mason cafe

MASON, Ohio — Quatman Cafe in Mason announced they'd stay open after a car crashed through the front of the restaurant early Monday morning.

The restaurant, located in the 220 block of West Main Street, said in a social media post that it had been cleared to open despite losing a few tables.

WCPO was at the scene around 4 a.m. Monday and spoke to the owner, Matt Imm. Imm said he woke up to a phone call from the Mason Police Department about the incident and headed to the cafe to see the damage.

According to the post, this is not the first time the cafe has been affected by a crash. The restaurant said in 2015, a car crashed through the front due to a medical event.

WATCH: Video provided to WCPO by Quatman Cafe shows the moment the car slammed through the front of the building

Video shows the moment a car crashed through the front of a cafe

Imm said structurally, he thinks the restaurant will be fine.

He told us that after the first incident, he added structural support to the front of the building, which he believes helped this time around.

Imm said the turn on the road leading up to the cafe could be dangerous. He told us others have asked if the city could do anything to help make that turn safer.

"We did our part," Imm said. "I don't know how (the city) would want to address (the turn) moving forward."

In their post, Quatman Cafe said the crash was caused by an intoxicated driver. Police have not confirmed if the driver was intoxicated.

Quatman Cafe ended their statement saying they're thankful no one was hurt in the crash.

Police have not released more information about the crash. We will update this story when we learn more.