PHOTOS: First look at 'Adventure Port', Kings Island's new themed area

Adventure Port is based on an ancient city carved out of stone, Kings Island said in a press release. Photo by: Kings Island

It's located between the Adventure Express coaster and Banshee. Photo by: Kings Island

Cargo Loco is a spinning barrels ride that looks somewhat like the teacup ride at Disney World. Kings Island provided

Sol Spin appears to be a small ferris-wheel-like ride that inverts and suspends riders 60-feet in the air at 25 mph. Kings Island provided

This is what the new entrance to Adventure Port will look like. Photo by: Kings Island

Here's another look at one of the new rides called Cargo Loco. Photo by: Kings Island

While fans would have loved to see a new roller coaster, possibly to fill the empty space where Vortex once stood, that was unlikely. Why? Because every time they announced a major coaster in the past decade, the park put out teasers weeks in advance. Photo by: Kings Island

The new area will be open in the 2023 season. Photo by: Kings Island

