PHOTOS: First look at 'Adventure Port', Kings Island's new themed area
Kings Island has just announced a new themed area for 2023, called Adventure Port, with new rides and food options.
Adventure Port is based on an ancient city carved out of stone, Kings Island said in a press release.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island It's located between the Adventure Express coaster and Banshee.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island Cargo Loco is a spinning barrels ride that looks somewhat like the teacup ride at Disney World.Photo by: Kings Island provided Sol Spin appears to be a small ferris-wheel-like ride that inverts and suspends riders 60-feet in the air at 25 mph.Photo by: Kings Island provided This is what the new entrance to Adventure Port will look like.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island Here's another look at one of the new rides called Cargo Loco.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island While fans would have loved to see a new roller coaster, possibly to fill the empty space where Vortex once stood, that was unlikely. Why? Because every time they announced a major coaster in the past decade, the park put out teasers weeks in advance.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island The new area will be open in the 2023 season.Photo by: Photo by: Kings Island