Amusement Today publisher names Kings Island park of the year

MASON, Ohio — Five decades after opening its doors for the first time, Kings Island was given the 2022 Publisher’s Pick Award for Park of the Year by Amusement Today editor-in-chief Gary Slade.

Kings Island received the award because of its 50th anniversary celebration this summer as well as its record-breaking rides and commitment to quality, maintenance and safety.

The park was also a top finalist for best new show, best kids area, best guest experience and best wooden roller coaster. Fun, Fireworks and Fifty – A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular placed second for best new show, while Phantom Theater Encore finished fourth.

Planet Snoopy placed second for best kids area, the park was fourth for best guest experience and both The Beast and Mystic Timbers finished in the top 10 for best wooden coaster. Kings Island said The Beast has been in the top 10 every year for more than two decades.

Since opening on April 29, 1972, Kings Island has grown into an economic catalyst for the area. According to communications director Chad Showalter, Kings Island brings in money from visitors from across the region while generating more than 5,000 jobs each year.

"Back in 1972, Kings Island was in the middle of nothing — it was cornfields and agriculture,” said Chad Showalter, director of communications for Kings Island. “Today, if you look around the park, it's grown into hotels and small businesses and restaurants."

Kings Island has closed for the season, but will reopen Friday, Sept. 23 for Halloween Haunt.

