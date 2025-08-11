Kings Island to close Boo Blasters on Boo Hill

MASON, Ohio — Say goodbye to Boo Hill: Kings Island has announced its interactive dark ride, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, is closing to "make way for future development."

Kings Island said the ride, which first opened in 2010, will host its final guests on Monday, Sept. 1, before closing its curtains for good.

If you've ridden before, you know Boo Blasters is a family ride that invites guests to "Boo Hill," where the evil Boocifer has taken up shop. Throughout the ride, you use a mounted laser gun to blast spooky ghouls that pop up in blacklight paint — ending in an encounter with Boocifer himself.

The ride replaced Scooby-Doo! and the Haunted Castle after Cedar Fair removed all Nickelodeon and Hanna-Barbera characters from its newly acquired parks.

Before that, the space was home to Phanton Theater, where guests had a behind-the-scenes tour of a haunted, abandoned theater. The ride displayed ghost-like illusions but did not include any interactive gaming like the more recent rides.

Kings Island did not say what could replace Boo Blasters. However, a merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags means that in addition to Peanuts and Snoopy characters, they could also have access to Looney Tunes and DC Comics characters via Warner Bros. Discovery.

We'll let you know when Kings Island announces any additional information on its "future development."

