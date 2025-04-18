Kings Island honors Cincinnati with renamed roller coaster for 2025 season

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is opening for its 2025 season and reimagining one of its classic roller coasters, according to a press release from the amusement park.

To celebrate the park's 20th anniversary, it is renaming the Backlot Stunt Coaster the Queen City Stunt Coaster.

Kings Island said the roller coaster, which accelerates to 40 mph in three seconds, was renamed to honor Cincinnati. It features the city's skyline and iconic landmarks.

The Queen City Stunt Coaster is modeled after a closed movie set in Cincinnati, where riders in their own stunt cars race through the city streets.

Riders go through a parking garage with a series of helixes and then up, down and around high-banked turns. According to the release, the roller coaster may even take riders through a model of the city's abandoned subway system.

The ride opened in May 2005 as The Italian Job and was renamed the Backlot Stunt Coaster in 2008.

It is 1,960 ft. long and takes about two minutes to ride.

Season pass holders can take an early ride on the reimagined roller coaster from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday at Kings Island's pass holder preview event.

Kings Island opened to everyone on Saturday, April 18.

