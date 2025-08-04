Kings Island is adding a new Halloween Haunt attraction, but you'll have to pay more

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island is adding a major new experience to its popular Halloween Haunt this year, WCPO has learned.

It will be called "The Conjuring: Beyond Fear," a scare house based on The Conjuring Universe movies about a family terrorized by a demon in their farmhouse.

Hints were first spotted on the Six Flags Instagram account, where the company recently made a post about its "screamium horror experience" and tagged four parks: Kings Island, Cedar Point, Kings Dominion and Canada's Wonderland.

Kings Island adding Conjuring experience, but you will have to pay more

The attraction is expected to be much bigger and more thrilling than longtime Haunt favorites such a Killmart, Hotel St. Michelle and Slaughter House, based on similar Conjuring house experiences that opened at several other Six Flags parks in the past few years.

Kings Island is advertising for additional scare actors with acting experience this year, specifically for the Conjuring.

The park has yet to announce where the feature will be installed, but enthusiasts at the KI Central forums expect it to be built inside either the recently closed Madam Fatale's Cavern of Terror (the former Crypt ride) or the Blackout house.

Fans have reported seeing construction work going on at both sites in recent weeks.

Expect an upcharge for the experience

For the first time ever, Kings Island will charge an extra fee for the Conjuring experience, WCPO has learned.

It could be in the $7 to $10 range, based on similar upcharges at Six Flags Magic Mountain and other parks last year.

Kings Island's PR spokesman, Tony Clark, would not confirm the exact fee, but told us: "The Conjuring: Beyond Fear is coming to Kings Island and is a SCREAMium experience that requires separate purchase for access, and will not be included with park admission or Season Pass."

That means even Gold Pass holders will have to pay extra to go through the experience.

Other Haunt attractions, however, should continue to be free with park admission.

Enthusiast Josh Tyler of the YouTube channel FYE Coasters says he is OK with the added fee, as long as it delivers an experience well above the typical Haunt maze.

He believes an upcharge should also keep the line more reasonable, as waits for Haunt attractions can sometimes be over an hour.

Kings Island said it will make a major announcement about the Conjuring and Halloween Haunt on August 11.

The Haunt opens Friday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. and runs weekends through Halloween.

