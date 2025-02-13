King's Island's water park expansion continues as new water coaster panels arrive

MASON, Ohio — King's Island gave a construction update Wednesday on its newest ride at Soak City Water Park.

According to an update on King's Island's website, fiberglass panels for the new RiverRacers ride have started arriving at the construction site. The amusement park said that once all the panels have arrived, the assembly will begin in the coming weeks for the new water coaster and Salamander Sliders' seven new slides.

Crews also focus on the Bluegill Lagoon, where the park said the water tower feature will soon take shape.

Kings Island announced the new ride in August 2024 after teasing it in an eight-second video on its social media pages.

“Our park guests have wanted the thrills of a water coaster for a long time," Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island, previously said. "You can never go wrong adding new experiences for kids and families to cool off together, especially in Soak City."

The RiverRacers will feature two-person rafts beside each other that are launched at up to 30 miles per hour down a drop. Water jets will spray the racers and propel riders upward, where they peel off into split turns that mirror each other and through an enclosed tunnel with special lighting effects. The racers will also face other twists and turns, a slingshot, a 180-degree twist and a final drop before crossing the finish line.

The ride's foundations were formed and poured in January.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will open to guests on May 24. Click here to learn more about Kings Island or plan a visit.