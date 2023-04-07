Watch Now
Kings Island flash sale: $34 tickets as opening day approaches

Park opens Saturday April 15th, Passholder Preview Friday the 14th
WCPO file
File photo of Kings Island in Mason, Ohio.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 07, 2023
One week before the 2023 opening of Kings Island, the park is running a flash sale on its website, with tickets for $34.99.

Purchase them by midnight Friday April 7 atwww.visitkingsisland.com.

That is the best price you are likely to find this season, as it is less than half price the standard day ticket price, which is up to $85 this year.

It is also less than the advance online ticket price, or prices at select Kroger stores, which will be $59 for this season, according to the park's website.

The only catch: You must use them by June 30, so they are not valid for July or August visits.

Fast Lane changes, new restaurant

Also new this year, Fast Lane and Fast Lane Plus passes have been consolidated into just one pass that lets you cut the regular line.

The park now lists only Fast Lane passes, from $80 on off peak days to $125 on peak summer weekends.

This should end the confusion over which fast pass covered which rides — the new Fast Lane will cover all rides that use the system.

Guests will also see a new restaurant on International Street this year, the Grain and Grill,a Mediterranean-themed grill and rotisserie next to Starbucks.

Ride upgrades and additions

The highlight of the 2023 season will be the opening ofAdventure Port, a new themed area near the Adventure Express coaster, with two new family rides and a new quick service restaurant, Enrique's.

However, Adventure Port will not be ready for opening day. The park hopes the new area will be completed by the time the park opens full time in May.

Kings_Island_Adventure_Port_-_Birdseye_View[1].jpg
It's located between the Adventure Express coaster and Banshee.

In the meantime, guests will see a freshly repainted Diamondback coaster.

And the vintage wooden coaster The Racer opens with 1,000 feet of additional re-tracking (on top of the track work done last year), which should make the final return to the station smoother than it it has been in years.

Interested? Grab those discounted tickets before they are gone, so you don't waste your money.

