2 people seriously injured in crash involving West Chester ambulance

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving an ambulance in West Chester, township officials said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Beckett Road in West Chester between two vehicles, officials said. West Chester traffic safety units responded to the scene.

One of the vehicles was a West Chester Township ambulance returning from a trip where it brought a patient to the hospital, according to officials.

Officials said two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured and treated on the scene by the paramedics in the ambulance, and then transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital.

Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the people injured.

