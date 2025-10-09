ATF offering reward for info on attempted firebombing of Mason Masonic Temple

MASON, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person responsible for attempting to firebomb the Mason Masonic Temple last month.

Officials said someone shattered a window and threw a homemade explosive into the Masonic Temple Lodge 678 on Western Row at around 12:20 a.m. Sept. 25.

Video shows a person walking with something in their hand and what appears to be a bag on their shoulder in front of the lodge.

Provided by ATF Cincinnati

Both the Mason Police Department and the ATF's Cincinnati field office are investigating the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or going to their website here.

Anyone who attempts to maliciously damage or destroy with a fire or an explosive will be federally charged and can face a minimum of five and maximum of 20 years in federal prison.