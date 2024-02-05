Watch Now
Man charged with kidnapping, theft after stealing car with 2-year-old inside, prompting Amber Alert

A Door Dash drop-off at Good Samaritan Hospital turned into a multi-department police search after the driver's car was stolen with a 2-year-old in the back seat. Police were able to track down the car, and the child, in Green Township.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Feb 05, 2024
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 28-year-old man faces theft and kidnapping charges after he stole a car that a 2-year-old child was inside, prompting an Amber Alert.

Bryan Middleton is accused of taking a car from Good Samaritan Hospital on Jan. 31. Cincinnati police said the car was running with a 2-year-old child inside while a parent dropped off a DoorDash order.

Police were able to track the car from Good Sam's to Valley Ridge Road in Green Township, where they located the vehicle and 2-year-old less than an hour later. The child was found unharmed, police said.

Middleton is charged with theft and kidnapping after court documents say he confessed to stealing the car with the child inside. He was brought to the Hamilton County Justice Center on Saturday. His bond sits at $80,000. His next court date is Feb. 14.

