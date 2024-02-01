Amber Alert canceled after Cincinnati 2-year-old found safe in stolen car

CINCINNATI — A 2-year-old boy is safe and an Amber Alert has been canceled after police tracked a car stolen from Good Samaritan Hospital to Valley Ridge Road in Green Township Wednesday afternoon.

An Amber Alert notification indicated a car was stolen from Good Sam's Dixmyth exit around 1:19 p.m. during a Door Dash drop-off.

Cincinnati police said they began the process of getting an Amber Alert warning sent to everyone in the region, sending a flyer to all local media. Then, they aborted the process when the child was found less than an hour later in Green Township.

“Great work done by the men and women of CPD, Green Township Police Department and all agencies that quickly were on the lookout for this vehicle across multiple jurisdictions," said Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham from the Cincinnati Police Department. “This is a reminder from CPD to never leave your vehicle running while unoccupied with a child inside. Thankfully, the child was quickly located and unharmed."

Police did not comment on a potential suspect or suspects involved in the car's theft.