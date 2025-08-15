Man already in jail for 2024 Evanston murder now facing charges in 2022 murder

CINCINNATI — A man already in jail for his involvement in a 2024 Evanston murder is now facing charges in another murder case.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3400 block of Woodburn Avenue in Evanston on June 27, 2022. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old John Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than three years later, police said CPD's Homicide Unit has charged 20-year-old Dearius Williams in Wilson's murder. Police said Williams was already at the Hamilton County Justice Center on an unrelated charge.

Court documents show Williams was in jail for his involvement in the murder of De'miko Nelson, a 25-year-old shot in Evanston in February 2024.

Police said Nelson was found shot multiple times in the chest near the entrance of Listermann Brewing Company. Officers who responded to the scene said Nelson's car had several bullet holes, and officers found a trail of blood from the car to the brewery where he was found.

Nelson was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died.

A second person was also hit by bullets in the shooting. He went to the hospital, but was expected to be OK.

In that shooting, court documents show he was charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.