How to find solutions to damaged telecommunications left on your property, in your neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Damaged, unattended telecommunications boxes appear to be impacting residents across our area.

I first learned of this issue from residents in Lebanon during our Let's Talk event earlier in December. So I went out to get answers.

After that story aired, I heard from residents in Cincinnati's West End and in Liberty Township, each reporting similar concerns of damaged boxes in their neighborhoods.

So what can you do if there are damaged telecommunications boxes on your property?

As we reported last week, we were told that boxes are the responsibility of the utility that installed them.

A spokesperson from Altafiber told me earlier this month that any customer should reach out to their current utility for any questions about existing infrastructure on their property. Local utility providers, like Spectrum, Altafiber or Brightspeed, all have customer service lines that you can call.

If you are unable to get help directly, there are resources you can use in your state.

You can reach the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), Kentucky Public Service Commission or the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission at any of these links.

If you're trying to find the Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier in PUCO's service area map.

A PUCO spokesperson told me that if customers know the utility company, they should always reach out to them. But they can also reach out to PUCO either online or by calling 800-686-7826, where an investigator will follow up.

Kentucky residents are told to file a complaint with the Kentucky Public Service Commission if the utility company does not resolve it. You can find that form here.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says customers who experience any issues with their utility comany are asked to contact the Commission’s Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) by calling 800-851-4268 or filling out a complaint form here.