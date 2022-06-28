Cincinnati police: 1 killed in Evanston shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a silver sedan with its rear window shot out after a fatal shooting in Evanston Monday evening.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting at around 6:30 p.m. on Woodburn Avenue. One person was found shot on the sidewalk. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials shut down Woodburn Avenue between Blair and Dauner avenues amid the investigation. Police are searching for a silver sedan in connection to the shooting.

The name of the person who died has not been released at the time.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

