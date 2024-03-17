'I've never been so scared in my life': Police respond to reports of a shooting at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Newport on the Levee on Saturday night.

Police haven’t released any information on what happened, whether anyone was killed or injured, or the status of the shooter.

However, witnesses say they saw people running from the main courtyard area after 7 p.m.

“There were cops running up the steps, and one boy was down on the ground and another was sitting,” one witness said. “That’s when cops started blocking everything off and saying an active shooter situation.”

Inside the sprawling complex, bar patrons like Elizabeth Robinson took cover.

“Lines and lines of people started running through the Beeline bar,” Robinson said. “And then we were like ‘what’s going on, what’s going on’, and I guess police were out there saying take cover.”

“We all squared down and all started praying together,” a moment Robinson described as “traumatizing.”

“I have never been in an active shooting before, and I’ve never been so scared in my life. I was asking God to put his light over us,” she said.

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO The courtyard at Newport on the Levee is covered in crime scene tape late Saturday.

Police had a large portion of the courtyard covered in crime scene tape. Several officers spent hours Saturday night looking through it for evidence.

Ray Pfeffer/WCPO Officers look for evidence between businesses at Newport on the Levee

Eva Kaiser was arriving to pick up her 18-year-old daughter who works at a business on the Levee. She said an officer told her she couldn’t go up to get her daughter.

“I want her out here like right now,” she said. Their embrace came about 90 minutes later.

“If I could, I would not let her come back here, but it’s not realistic. You have to have a job to live.”

An officer told gathered media at the scene late Saturday night that no information would be provided until Sunday.