'I lost my best friend' | Man sentenced for 2023 Lockland crash that killed 21-year-old woman

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 6-9 years in prison Wednesday for a 2023 crash that killed a 21-year-old woman.
Juelle Walker
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to prison Wednesday for committing aggravated vehicular homicide in 2023. His actions resulted in the death of 21-year-old Juelle Walker.

"Some days we don't even go to sleep," said Krystal Brown Thomas, Walker's mother.

Prosecutors say London Hutchings drove Walker that night, traveling over 110 miles per hour when he crashed into the back of a trailer.

Hutchings originally pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. However, just this month, he changed his plea to guilty.

Walker's family, including her mother, were emotional in court.

"I lost my best friend, my soulmate, my daughter," Thomas said.

Hutchings also spoke to the court, saying he regrets what happened.

"I take full accountability for the tragic event that happened May 16, 2023," Hutchings said. "But I want it to be taken into great light that it was never my intention to cause any of the damage that has been done, especially to this magnitude."

He asked the judge for a sentence of four to six years in prison.

“I want to remind you that I am not a killer, I am not a bad person, I have no bad heart and I am not a criminal,” Hutchings said. “What I am is a human. I am someone who has feelings, someone who makes mistakes, someone who has fears, someone who is not perfect, and someone who grieves and feels pain.”

The judge sentenced Hutchings to six to nine years in prison for his charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. Hutchings was also sentenced to 180 days to be served concurrently for his OVI charges.

Walker's family told WCPO they're satisfied with the sentence and relieved the case is now behind them.

