Crash between semi, vehicle shuts down I-75 South for hours

LOCKLAND, Ohio — All southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours Tuesday night after a crash involving a semi.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the semi and another vehicle crashed close to the Shepherd Lane exit near the Lockland split after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials did not provide information on any possible injuries, but said they were setting up alternative routes as they continued to work at the scene.

Check out WCPO's traffic map below:

The crash came just hours after a significant backup on I-75 and I-71 South due to a crash involving a South Dearborn school bus filled with children. Officials have not released any information on what caused that crash nor any possible injuries.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.