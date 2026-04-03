Former Cincinnati ICE agent pleads guilty to lying to federal law enforcement officer

CINCINNATI — A suspended Cincinnati ICE agent pleaded guilty to one count of lying to a federal law enforcement officer Wednesday, according to court documents.

Samuel Saxon, 47, was arrested on domestic violence charges in December after he was accused of putting his significant other in a chokehold, "causing visible injuries on her neck," in the hallway of their Corryville apartment complex, according to an affidavit.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Saxon was charged with one count of felonious assault, two counts of strangulation and two misdemeanors, assault and domestic violence. Later that month, Saxon was charged with one count of making a false statement or representation to an agency or officer of the United States.

Officers said they responded to a reported strangulation at the apartment complex Dec. 5, but the woman allegedly choked did not cooperate with police.

According to the prosecutor's office, an independent witness told police she heard a woman screaming in the hallway of her apartment building and a man with a chokehold around the woman's neck, dragging her into an apartment. The witness said she heard more screaming in the apartment.

The prosecutor's office said when police arrived, they saw bruises on the woman's chest that are consistent with being forcibly grabbed by the chest and neck.

According to the prosecutor's office, Saxon was the assistant special agent in charge of ICE for the Cincinnati region but was suspended from the role.

The additional charge stemmed from an interview conducted by Cincinnati police and a special agent with the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General with Saxon an hour after his arrest on Dec. 6.

A federal criminal complaint alleges Saxon "repeatedly lied" to the federal agent during the interview about "whether he had interacted with the victim in person around the time the neighbor called 911, or at any time that day."

Saxon told law enforcement during the interview, according to the complaint, that he had only communicated with the victim over the phone that day and that, "if neighbors heard yelling, that must have been the victim screaming at him over the phone."

The complaint goes on to detail videos submitted to law enforcement by a witness, who said it was recorded shortly after Saxon was seen taking the victim inside their apartment. Sounds consistent with those of a physical altercation can be heard in the video, according to the complaint.

Saxon is in custody pending his sentencing. He faces up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 if convicted of the federal charge.