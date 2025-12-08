Cincinnati ICE agent arrested on domestic violence charges, accused of choking woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati ICE agent has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Samuel Saxon, 47, is accused of putting a woman in a chokehold, "causing visible injuries on her neck," in the hallway of their Corryville apartment complex, according to an affidavit.

At Saxon's arraignment, an officer told the judge they responded to a reported strangulation at the complex on Dec. 5. However, the woman who was allegedly choked didn't cooperate with police. An independent witness who saw what happened, though, was able to provide a statement and tell officers what happened.

Saxon was charged with domestic violence, strangulation and felonious assault.

The officer said the witness statement, along with the fact that police have responded to that address 22 times in the last year and a half, resulted in officers also requesting a temporary protection order against Saxon.

WCPO was able to confirm Saxon is an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

The judge set Saxon's bond at $10,000, of which he must pay 10%, for strangulation and $5,000, of which he must pay 10%, for domestic violence. In court, Hamilton County prosecutors asked that Saxon be held on a "no bond" order for the felonious assault charge.

Saxon remains in custody, and the judge set his next court date for Dec. 11.