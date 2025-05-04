CINCINNATI — Many people are still trying to figure out what led up to the tragic crash that left a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy dead.

Friday, police say the deputy, who has not been named, was directing traffic at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burnet Woods amid UC's commencement. Police say that's when a driver hit and killed him.

That man has been identified as 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. He is the father of 18-year-old Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior. Hinton has been charged with aggravated murder, police said.

WCPO 9 spoke to Michael Wright, the Hinton family attorney, over the phone Saturday. Wright said the family contacted him to investigate the police shooting.

"Unjustified or justified, they lost their son, and it was on tape," Wright said.

Listen to how Wright describes the last 48 hours in the video below:

Family attorney of man charged in deputy's death shares insight into what happened before deadly crash

Wright said he was in the room with the family as they watched police body camera video of his son, Ryan, being shot and killed by CPD.

We asked Wright if Hinton had any noticeable reaction to watching his son's death.

"Well, everybody had a reaction of disbelief and sorrow and shock," Wright said.

Wright said the family never anticipated what would happen later that day.

We asked Wright if what Hinton did was an act of revenge.

"I couldn't read into his intentions or forecast that anything like this would have occurred," Wright said.

The news of the deputy's death was announced Friday in a joint press conference with Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

"I knew what a tremendous, tremendous person he is and what a tremendous loss we have all suffered," McGuffey said.

At the crash site, people have begun to leave flowers and ribbons on a nearby tree as a memorial for the deputy.

Hinton appeared in court Saturday morning for the first time. As he stood before a judge, a wall of dozens of members of the sheriff's department packed the courtroom to show their support for their late colleague.

"I understand there's a lot of sadness and a lot of anger in this room right now," Hinton's defense attorney said in court.

Hinton had visible injuries to his face. His defense attorney acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but asked for the process of the law to play out.

The prosecuting attorney, however, was much more direct on the situation. He said that Hinton's actions were intentional.

"The defendant stops his car, and in a way that was calculated and premeditated, lined up his car and deliberately accelerated his car and purposely caused the death of an on-duty deputy sheriff," the prosecuting attorney said.

Watch as dozens of law enforcement officers line the courtroom behind Hinton during Saturday's arraignment hearing:

The crash happened shortly after Hinton watched police body camera video that showed the moment Cincinnati police shot and killed his son.

"As you can imagine, it was pretty traumatic for the family," Wright said.

The judge ordered that Hinton would be held without bail until his no-bond hearing, set for Tuesday. He is being held at the Clermont County jail on orders from the judge. The judge said it's for Hinton's safety.