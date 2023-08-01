Watch Now
CPD: At least 3 shot in separate Cincinnati shootings

The victims are being treated at UC Medical Center
Posted at 6:46 AM, Aug 01, 2023
CINCINNATI — At least three people were shot in three separate overnight shootings in Cincinnati, police said.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday. A man was shot in the chest and torso on West 9th Street in the West End neighborhood, investigators said. According to police, the man is expected to recover.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, another man was shot in East Price Hill.

The man was in the area of 310 Rosemont Avenue when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to UC Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

A short time later, a third man showed up at UC Medical Center with a gunshot wound groin area. He is in serious condition investigators said. It is unclear exactly where in East Price Hill this shooting occurred.

CPD said these three shootings are not connected.

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

