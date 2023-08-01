Coroner: Man dies in Springfield Township shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday inside a home in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in Springfield Township.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the neck.

According to the coroner's report, the man died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ledbetter.

Police have not said if they've identified a suspect.