Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Coroner: Man dies in Springfield Township shooting

Police said he was shot in the neck
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Springfield Township shooting
Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 10:01:10-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

It happened around 5 a.m. Monday inside a home in the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in Springfield Township.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the neck.

According to the coroner's report, the man died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ledbetter.

Police have not said if they've identified a suspect.

Watch Live:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
CPD: 4 people, including a teen, injured in 2 separate Cincinnati shootings Joey Votto helps Cincinnati Reds top Cubs 6-5 in opener of key NL Central series Cincinnati man sentenced after Mason home invasion, holding family at gunpoint

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.