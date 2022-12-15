CPD: 18-year-old charged with killing 15-year-old, 19-year-old in triple shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said an 18-year-old man is responsible for the triple-shooting that left two teenagers dead and another person in critical condition.

All three were shot on Joyce Lane near East Seymour Avenue Tuesday night in an area that straddles the line between Roselawn and Bond Hill, investigators said.

Following the shooting, 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones and 19-year-old Logan Lawson were driven to Montgomery Road, in Norwood. According to investigators, when police discovered them, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and Lawson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Jones was a student at Woodward High School.

Lawson was a former Winton Woods High School quarterback.

The Lawson Family 19-year-old Logan Lawson was one of the two killed in a triple-shooting in Bond Hill from Tuesday night.

Thoughts & prayers go out to Logan Lawson’s family, teammates & friends…gone too soon…💙🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏💚 — Winton Woods HS Football (@Winton_WoodsFB) December 14, 2022

Another person with a gunshot wound was found near 5000 Reading Road in Bond Hill, after being transported from the Joyce Lane scene. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, CPD said.

Late Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said they charged Jaylan Dubose with murder for the deaths of Jones and Lawson. According to a press release, Dubose is currently recovering from injuries he received during the incident. He will be transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center at a later date.

CPD has not provided any additional information about the third shooting victim.

