'Conscious, calculated' | Murder trial begins in Georgetown man charged with shooting grandparents, cousin

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — A murder trial began Monday against Noah Clifton, a Georgetown man accused of shooting and killing members of his own family.

In an opening statement, prosecutors painted the shooting as an “ambush” in the family living room.

On Sept. 20, 2023, deputies received a report just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at a home on Walhburg East Road in Georgetown. Zachary Neff, 30, was first to call 911.

"My cousin shot me and my grandparents," he told dispatchers that night. "I'm shot in the face, my grandma is on the ground, I don't know if she's responsive or not."

Murder trial begins; man charged with shooting grandparents, cousin

A statement of facts provided in court says Zachary Neff told officers he and his grandparents were sitting in the living room watching TV when Clifton came into the room and started shooting. Clifton shot his grandfather, 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr., in the head. He then shot his grandmother, 77-year-old Margaret Neff, multiple times.

A report from the sheriff's office said Margaret Neff told police Clifton, who lived with her and her husband, was hallucinating and claiming there were demons in the home. She said she heard Clifton tell his mother on the phone before the shooting that he was going to kill himself.

Clifton, 25, is facing eight charges. Two counts for Ralph (aggravated murder and murder) and three counts each for Margaret and Zachary (attempted aggravated murder, murder and attempted felonious assault).

Brown County Prosecutor Zachary Corbin told the jury that Clifton made a series of decisions on that September evening that were “conscious, calculated, deliberate decisions.”

The prosecutor stepped across the courtroom to get closer to Clifton as he pointed with his finger to show who was responsible for those decisions.

“He made the decision to kill three people,” Corbin said.

Margaret and Zachary both survived. Corbin said they are likely to testify about what happened on Tuesday morning.

The state said Clifton had been living with his grandparents since high school. It painted a picture of a loving elderly couple trying to give their grandson the best life: purchasing a car for him, buying separate food and offering support.

“They were the only people in the world willing to care for him. And how did he repay them?” Corbin asked. “That’s what you’re going to hear during this trial: He tried to kill them.”

Clifton has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys waived an opening statement.

The prosecution told the jury it plans to play a 2.5-hour interview with Clifton by investigators, recorded on the night of the shooting. They said it contains a changing story about whether he was inside the house during the shooting, whose blood was splattered through the room and “smart aleck comments” that will “likely make you mad.”

“When asked who he thought killed his grandpa, shot his grandma, shot Zach, he says, ‘Maybe the aliens did it,” Corbin said. “Almost as if this is some kind of joke, but he will admit that Hi-Point 380 was his.”

Prosecutors said the evidence of the Hi-Point 380 firearm will be shown to the jury. They said it was lying on the ground next to Clifton as the arresting officer approached him that night.

Court is scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.