Cincinnati Police: 16-year-old killed 3 people in 3 weeks

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced a teen already in custody for murder is charged in the deaths of two additional people.

A 16-year-old was charged with murder in March after police said he killed 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty in Avondale in September 2021. Police announced Thursday the same teen is also charged with murder in the deaths of Yarsellay Sammie Sr. and Javier Randolph in October.

Police said Sammie, 39, was walking in a crosswalk on Montgomery Road in Evanston Oct. 12 when the driver of a four-door sedan "sprayed multiple bullets" at him. He was taken to UC Medical Center by a civilian, where he was later pronounced dead.

The next day, Randolph's family members said someone drove up to him on Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road and started shooting. The 16-year-old ran, but the shooter continued firing at him, chasing him until he collapsed in the street.

“His mom ran down there and was trying to do CPR on her son," said Nina Turner, Randolph's aunt. "Her son died in her arms. You know how hard that is? You got his blood on you and everything. Come on now. That's a hard feeling. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.

Cincinnati City Council's Neighborhoods Committee hosted a special meeting that week to discuss repeated gun violence in the area.

The Homicide Unit said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on any of the listed shootings is asked to call 513-352-3542.

