'Her son died in her arms' | Family remembers 16-year-old shot and killed in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s top leaders are responding to repeated gun violence in the Evanston community this week.

Cincinnati City Council’s Neighborhood’s Committee scheduled a Special Meeting for Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Evanston Recreation Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the neighborhood of Evanston and the challenges they are currently facing. The agenda for the special meeting will be published prior to the meeting.

The call for the meeting comes one day after someone shot and killed 16-year-old Javeir Randolph on Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road Wednesday.

Family told WCPO 9 that a car pulled up, and someone inside began shooting at him. He ran, and the shooter continued firing at him, chasing him until he collapsed in the street.

“His mom ran down there and was trying to do CPR on her son," said Nina Turner, Randolph's aunt. "Her son died in her arms. You know how hard that is? You got his blood on you and everything. Come on now. That's a hard feeling. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.”

Turner spoke on behalf of Randolph's parents because they were too traumatized to speak publicly.

“It was mistaken identity, and it's sad. My nephew wasn't nothing but 16 years old,” said Turner.

She says he was a Western Hills High School student. Like many 16-year-olds, he liked to play video games. He was the oldest of eight children.

“Liked to wrestle and play. Been doing that for a long time. Had the most beautiful smile you could ever want to see,” said Turner.

It was the second deadly shooting in the neighborhood in two days. On Tuesday, 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie died.

Randolph’s homicide is the 74th homicide this year in Cincinnati, according to police records. That puts 2021 on track to be the second deadliest year in recent history for the city.

2020 was the deadliest year in recent history with a total of 97 homicides. This time last year, there were 78 homicides.