Fatal drive-by shooting closes down Montgomery Road between I-71 and Xavier

CINCINNATI — Montgomery Road is closed from Interstate 71 to Dana Avenue after a fatal drive-by shooting in Evanston.

A 35-year-old man, whom police has not yet named, was shot dead at the corner of Montgomery and Clarion near the I-71 ramp after 1:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.

The man was crossing the road in a crosswalk toward the Marathon gas station when the driver of a maroon four-door sedan driving on Montgomery from Dana Ave. "sprayed multiple bullets at the victim," police said. CPD said it's too early in the investigation to say whether the incident was targeted or not.

"It's brazen," said Emily Szink, public information officer for CPD. "And unfortunately this is something that we're seeing happen. Last night there was a homicide, it was at night ... this was in broad daylight. People are walking, people are going to the gas station, there were kids in the area. These people, obviously, do not care. They do not care about people's well-being right now."

The man was pronounced dead after being driven to University of Cincinnati Hospital by a civilian.

Police are searching for the driver of the maroon sedan and anyone with information is encouraged to call 513-352-3040.