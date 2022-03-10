16-year-old charged with shooting, killing 18-year-old in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of of an 18-year-old in Avondale.

The shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police say they found Avante Baker Beatty, 18, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 16-year-old was charged on Thursday with murder, accused of shooting and killing Beatty.

The teen is already incarcerated on an unrelated charge, CPD said, but they did not provide any further information on that charge.

Cincinnati police say the investigation into the shooting continues.