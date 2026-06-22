Bethel police chief charged with sexual misconduct to face Ohio judge for first time

Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert, who is accused of more than 70 counts, is set to appear before a judge in Clermont County Monday for the first time in Ohio, where the alleged crimes occurred.

Essert faces 56 counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. If convicted on all 70 counts, he could face a maximum sentence of 280 years in prison.

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The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office says the alleged offenses took place between 2005 and 2010 while Essert worked as a teacher at Scarlet Oaks and served as an instructor with Young Marines. Investigators say the alleged victim was one of Essert's students and that the offenses occurred at multiple locations across Clermont and Hamilton counties.

Essert was first placed on administrative leave pending investigation May 8. On May 15, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office released the findings of their investigation but said, "no criminal act was found."

Although the sheriff's office then closed its investigation, Essert remained on paid administrative leave while the Village of Bethel conducted its own investigation.

Essert was arrested in Tampa, Florida, where he was living. Clermont County deputies took custody of Essert on Thursday afternoon to return him to Ohio.

His court appearance is scheduled for approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday.

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