Bethel mayor says village will initiate process to remove police chief after sexual misconduct indictment

BETHEL, Ohio — The Village of Bethel will begin the process to remove Chad Essert as police chief following his indictment on 70 counts of sexual misconduct, Mayor JayDee Noble II said.

Essert was first placed on administrative leave in May pending an investigation into his behavior. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office investigated claims and stated that "no criminal act was found." However, Essert remained on paid leave while the village conducted its own investigation.

Then, the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office announced Essert had been indicted on 56 counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor connected to his time as an instructor at Young Marines and a teacher at Scarlet Oaks between 2005 and 2010.

In a statement, the mayor, who had previously defended Essert's work in the village over the past four years, said the indictment and village investigation made it clear to him "that Chief Essert should no longer lead the Bethel Police Department."

Watch to hear how residents in and around Bethel are reacting to Essert's indictment:

Prosecutor: Bethel police chief indicted on 70 counts of sexual misconduct

Following Ohio law, Noble said he will initiate the process by filing written charges against Essert with the village council. Those charges will then be heard at a village council meeting after the charges are served to the chief.

From there, the village council can vote to remove Essert as chief.

"This has been a very difficult time for our village," Noble said. "It has caused a great deal of distress for our Village employees, especially the other members of our police department. While I understand the desire for swift action, we must strictly adhere to all applicable laws and ensure that the proper process is followed."

Noble said he intends to file charges and have them be heard "as soon as legally possible."