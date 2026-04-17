Batavia Township man, former day care employee pleads not guilty to 16 sex crime charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Christopher Helmer, an 18-year-old former day care employee charged with sex crimes against children, appeared in front of a Clermont County judge Friday.

It was the second consecutive week he was in court.

Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Tekulve announced that Helmer faces a total of 16 charges.

Helmer was indicted Thursday on five counts of gross sexual imposition, one count of grooming and 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges before Judge Kevin Miles in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas Friday.

Tekulve said that the charges of gross sexual imposition and grooming involve the same child, but the pandering charges are unrelated.

WATCH: The prosecution described the details that led to the 18-year-old's arrest

Former day care employee pleads not guilty to 16 charges

Assistant Prosecutor Christina Dattilo spoke at the arraignment, explaining to the judge why the state is seeking a high bond.

“I think that little girls everywhere are at risk if he is out," Dattilo said.

WCPO 9 News Christopher Helmer and his attorney

In late March, Helmer was arrested after he was allegedly seen kissing a 5-year-old on the lips at the Jelly Bean Junction day care where he worked.

The Pierce Township Police Department said it received a report from staff at the Amelia day care after a staff member allegedly saw Helmer engaging in inappropriate conduct with a child.

Jelly Bean Junction immediately separated Helmer from the students, according to police. He was interviewed by management and fired.

The prosecutor reported that there is no evidence that Helmer had any inappropriate contact with other day care students.

Investigators arrived at Helmer's home, where he admitted to kissing and taking pictures of the child, according to Tekulve. The prosecutor also said that Helmer admitted to downloading and viewing images and videos depicting child sex abuse material.

Helmer faced a tampering with evidence charge after allegedly deleting those pictures of the child and CSAM from his devices, according to Tekulve.

Dattilo told the judge that Helmer admitted to being "infatuated" with the 5-year-old.

She said investigators searched his phone and found Helmer had "Google searched (the child's) address at least 27 times, and he then found out how long and how to get from his house to her house."

The prosecution said the state feared the defendant would "abduct" the child.

Miles set Helmer's bond at $800,000. If he can post bond, he must follow specific court orders, including no contact with any minors, no access to the internet on any electronic devices and comply with the protective order in place.

Helmer's next court appearance is set for May 5 at 8:30 a.m.