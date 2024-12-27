ATF offering $5,000 reward for info after firearms stolen from Anderson Township pawn shop

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials are searching for multiple people accused of breaking into an Anderson Township pawn shop on Dec. 26 and stealing several firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people who burglarized The Castle on Beechmont Avenue.

Officials said multiple people broke into the business overnight and took multiple firearms. Surveillance footage was able to capture the thieves, dressed in all black, appearing to break a window to enter The Castle.

This is one of many break-ins that resulted in firearms stolen from local stores this year. The ATF is also offering rewards for info on a November burglary at Ted's Pawn Shop in Norwood as well as two August burglaries at Triggers Firearms and Range USA in Florence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and ATF's Columbus Field Division are jointly investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email tips to ATFTips@atf.gov or submit info online through the ATF's website.