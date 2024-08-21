ATF offers $10,000 reward for information after 2 burglaries at Florence gun shops

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of six people involved in the burglaries of two Florence gun shops.

Officials said six people took multiple firearms after using a vehicle to force entry through the front door of Triggers Firearms on Lloyd Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. The next day at around 3:30 a.m. the same group took "a large number of firearms" from Range USA on Mall Road after using a vehicle to force entry through a wall of the business.

Surveillance footage shows images of some of the people involved.

ATF's Louisville Field Division is offering up to a $5,000 reward — along with a $5,000 match from the National Shooting Sports Foundation — for any information that leads to identifying those responsible for the burglaries.

The burglaries are being investigated by both the ATF and the Florence Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to report what they know by calling 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.