ATF offering $10K reward for info after guns stolen from Norwood pawn shop

NORWOOD, Ohio — Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a group stole several guns from a Norwood pawn shop Saturday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are jointly offering the reward for info regarding a burglary at Ted's Pawn Shop on Delaware Avenue.

In a release, the ATF said four people drove a stolen vehicle into Ted's Pawn Shop at around 4 a.m. Saturday and stole multiple firearms. Video from outside and inside the building shows someone backing their car into the front door of the locked building. They crash into the front desk, allowing three people in black hoodies and pants to run into the shop, grabbing what they want.

Norwood police and ATF's Columbus Field are investigating the burglary. Anyone with info is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). You can also provide tips online here.