WATCH: Adam 'Pacman' Jones sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting officer in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Adam "Pacman" Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, more than 10 months after the former Bengals player was arrested for disorderly conduct and assaulting an officer outside a Covington bar.

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Covington police said officers responded to a bar on W. 6th Street at around 12:45 a.m. on June 7, 2025, for a "report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee."

When they arrived, they found Jones inside a car attempting to leave the area. The now-42-year-old was then arrested on charges "related to his level of intoxication and his behavior."

While he was being taken to the Kenton County Detention Center, police said Jones assaulted the arresting officer. He pleaded guilty to six charges, including assaulting a police officer, menacing and resisting arrest.

This isn't Jones' first brush with the law. In 2023, he pleaded guilty to a charge connected to "unruly" behavior at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but with the stipulation that he'd be conditionally discharged if he no longer engaged in any "unlawful conduct" at CVG for two years.

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Two years prior, Jones ended up in the Hamilton County Justice Center after police said he punched and kicked a person in the head until that person was unconscious.

Jones retired from the NFL in 2019. Despite being from the Atlanta area, he's remained in the Tri-State since his career ended.