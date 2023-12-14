Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones pleaded guilty to charges from 'unruly' behavior at CVG

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty in court Thursday to charges that stemmed from an incident at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in September.

He accepted a plea deal with the prosecution and entered a guilty plea to one count of disorderly conduct.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but with the stipulation that he'd be conditionally discharged if he no longer engaged in any "unlawful conduct" at CVG for two years.

Jones was booked into the Boone County jail in September for alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening after he was removed from a United flight.

Around 6 a.m., airport police were called to assist flight crew with an "unruly passenger," said Mindy Kershner, a spokesperson for CVG.

Video showed the pilot and flight attendants telling police that Jones was "being very belligerent," claiming they smelled alcohol on his breath.

Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at airport

A flight attendant said the incident began because the charging port at Jones' seat did not work — something Jones said when he spoke about the situation on social media.

The flight attendant told police he told Jones that would address the situation after his safety demonstration and when the plane was in the air, but Jones unbuckled his seat belt while the plane was taxiing and yelled at him to fix the port. He claimed Jones smelled of alcohol and refused to comply with instructions multiple times.

"We just didn't know how belligerent he was gonna get, so that's why we wanted somebody here when we removed him," the pilot told officers as they prepared to clear out the plane.

Jones has rejected claims he was intoxicated.

“Don't call me asking, ‘Was I drunk at 6 a.m.?’” Jones said in a video posted online. “I had to be up all night to be drunk at 6 a.m.”

His attorney, Tim Schneider, said Jones was flying to Newark for Monday Night Football and had bought two seats. He said he believed Jones was treated unfairly on the plane.

Jones was charged with terroristic threatening after allegedly threatening an officer, according to court documents. The documents state that Jones told an officer, “I’m going get you and that not a threat, it’s a promise.”

A passenger on board told WCPO that some of the passengers attempted to plead with police that Jones did nothing wrong.